Calhoun Co. landlord gets thousands in COVID relief, admits to fraud

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County prosecutor’s office reached a plea deal with a landlord who admitted to committing fraud to get nearly $9,000 in COVID relief funds.

Shane Sampson admitted to providing false information to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) on several applications.

The prosecutor’s office says Sampson also admitted to fraudulently getting $8,850 in program funds from the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program.

Sampson pleaded guilty to the charges against him and paid restitution.

“I am committed to prosecuting instances of fraud in Calhoun County, especially as it relates to COVID relief funds. I am glad to work with state and local partners on this important issue and see restitution paid to the state,” Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said.

If you would like to report suspected fraud, waste or abuse in any MSHDA housing programs, call the MSHDA fraud hotline at 517-335-9953 or file a complaint online.

