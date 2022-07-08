Battle Creek to close Goodale Avenue East for tree removal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says Consumers Energy plans to remove a dead tree on Goodale Avenue East, so part of the road will shut down for two days.

Goodale Avenue East will close to through traffic between Redner Avenue and North Avenue.

City of Battle Creek

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Monday, July 11.

The city says work is scheduled to be complete by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, weather permitting.

Emergency vehicles and local traffic will have access during this time, but other drivers should find a different route.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube