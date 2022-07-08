Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Battle Creek to close Goodale Avenue East for tree removal

Construction
Scripps
Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Construction
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 16:32:00-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says Consumers Energy plans to remove a dead tree on Goodale Avenue East, so part of the road will shut down for two days.

Goodale Avenue East will close to through traffic between Redner Avenue and North Avenue.

Goodale Avenue Closure

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Monday, July 11.

The city says work is scheduled to be complete by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, weather permitting.

Emergency vehicles and local traffic will have access during this time, but other drivers should find a different route.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News