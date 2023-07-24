Battle Creek stabbing suspects charged with assault with intent to murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people have been charged with assault with intent to murder following a stabbing in Battle Creek last week.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says they spoke with the victim after the attack on July 20 at 2 a.m. We're told he had stab wounds to his upper body when they arrived.

The man reportedly told police he was at a home on South 22nd Street to buy drugs when he began to argue with 43-year-old Danito Cordell McMickens.

The argument turned physical, and the victim was assaulted by McMickens as well as a 30-year-old woman identified as Janna Nicole Parks, according to police.

Battle Creek police say the man was stabbed, at which point he took off and returned to his home.

McMickens and Parks were each arraigned Friday on one charge of assault with intent to murder.

