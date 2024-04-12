Battle Creek school locks down temporarily during traffic stop, police chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — What started as a traffic stop turned into a brief police chase and prompted an elementary school to go on lockdown temporarily Friday afternoon, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Oak Street and High Street.

They say the driver kept going, turned into a nearby driveway and crashed into a detached garage on the property.

Officers then realized the driver had a gun after hearing a gunshot from inside the car when it crashed.

Investigators say that’s when the driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, got out and started running.

The police department advised Post-Franklin Elementary to go into lockdown right away because of its proximity to the situation.

They were able to take the suspect into custody and recover the handgun, allowing Post-Franklin Elementary to lift its lockdown.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no further threat to the public.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube