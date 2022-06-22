Battle Creek Police arrest man for kidnapping, sex crimes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested a 41-year-old Battle Creek man Wednesday for criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Officers responded to Wentworth Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about an assault and possible sex crimes.

The police department’s Response Team searched the home Wednesday and arrested the man.

FOX 17 is still working to learn what police found when they searched the home, along with the nature of the accusations against the man they arrested.

Battle Creek police say no one involved in the case is in danger, nor is the community.

If you have any information about the case, call police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

** This is a developing story. **

