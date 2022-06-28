Battle Creek McCamly Plaza Hotel secures millions for renovations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) announced Tuesday that it secured millions of dollars in financing to renovate the former McCamly Plaza Hotel.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) says the Michigan Strategic Fund approved $7.5 million in assistance from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program (MCRP).

The program aims to promote community revitalization while providing gap funding for projects that are either contaminated, blighted, functionally obsolete or historic resources.

The MCRP award for the McCamly Hotel renovation is a performance-based loan, which will be paid back at 1% interest.

The building will become a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, featuring 239 guest rooms, a new restaurant, beer garden, kitchen, new ball room and new conference facilities.

The outside of the building will have a new entrance, new windows and an updated façade.

All of the hotel mechanical systems also will get replaced, including the HVAC, boilers and elevators.

BCU says the project likely will cost around $59 million and will create 165 new jobs.

On top of the MCRP award, local partners also have pledged nearly $30 million to the hotel project and development, including:

Battle Creek Unlimited Cash & Other Grants: $1 million

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital: $200,000

Calhoun County (American Rescue Plan Act funds): $2 million

Calhoun County Visitor Bureau: $400,000

City of Battle Creek (American Rescue Plan Act funds): $2.5 million

Consumers Energy Foundation: $250,000

Kellogg Company: $300,000

Miller Foundation: $1 million

State of Michigan (General Fund Appropriation): $2 million

W.K. Kellogg Foundation: $20 million

Plus, the Battle Creek City Commission approved Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) tax abatement valued around $3.2 million.

BCU also is working with Grand Valley State University and Kellogg Community College as part of the project to create a restaurant and hospitality career program to give students on-the-job training.

“The McCamly Hotel has played a vital role in Battle Creek for 40 years. The facility has hosted countless weddings, proms, conferences and business meetings. With these sweeping renovations, it will once again be the premiere hotel and conference facility in the region. When the hotel reopens next year, it will something that everyone in Battle Creek will be proud of,” said Erick Stewart, chair of BCU’s board of directors.

