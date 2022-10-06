Battle Creek man granted wish to 'return to military' for 100th birthday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Robert Munie of Battle Creek had one wish for his 100th birthday: to get back into the military.

Munie's family, friends and fellow veterans joined him Tuesday at Lakeview Assisted Living to watch his dream come true.

“This gentleman before you has served so, so much for his country, for his family, for his life. I mean this is such a small token for a man who has given so much,” said Retired Colonel Frank Walker, United States Air Force and Air National Guard, said.

Munie served with the United States Army during World War II and later reenlisted with the U.S. Airforce.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Air National Guard made Munie an honorary tech sergeant.

“We have four residents turning 100 over the next eight weeks and I just wanted to see you know, if any of them had anything that they wanted to do or hadn't done yet in their lives,” Life Enrichment Chaplin for Lakeview Assisted Living, Dawn Dye, explained. “This was amazing to watch and to see the smile on Bob's face is just unbelievable, brought me to tears a number of times.”

Not only did he get his wish granted, but also, Munie received a complete uniform, a key to the city and many other gifts for his 100th birthday.