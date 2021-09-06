Battle Creek investigate shooting at park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at Claude Evans Park Sunday evening.

A group of people were standing a parking lot near the park when a black SUV pulled up and someone in the car fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

A 20-year-old woman was struck in the leg and back and a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by friends.

The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The woman was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

This incident is being investigated by the Battle Creek police department.

