Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.

Battle Creek Firefighters IAFF Local 335 posted to Facebook that the pickup ended up in the water near Brigden Drive and Emmett Street.

The International Association of Fire Fighters says the driver swerved to miss a deer but ended up driving off the road and into the river.

Engine 2, Squad 2 and Squad 6 with the boat responded to the river and helped the tow company remove the truck from the water.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

