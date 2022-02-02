Battle Creek buses operating only on main roads due to winter weather

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Buses in Battle Creek will only operate on main roads Wednesday due to deteriorating road conditions.

Battle Creek officials say starting at 10:15 a.m. buses will stop traveling on neighborhood streets and only operate on main roads.



1W West Michigan – West Michigan Avenue

2E Emmett/East Avenue – McCamly Street, North Avenue, Emmett Street. Bus will continue to service Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

2W Columbia/Territorial – Meachem Road, Capital Avenue SW, Columbia Avenue. and Riverside Drive. Bus will continue to service the 20th Street Plaza and Meijer.

3E Main/Post – Hamblin, Main Street, Cliff Street, and Columbia Avenue

3W Kendall/Goodale – Washington Avenue, Goodale Avenue and North Avenue. 3W Bus will not service Springview Towers or the Redner and Coolidge neighborhoods

4S SW Capital – Regular route. Bus will continue to service both Meijer and Walmart.

4N NE Capital – NE Capital Avenue. Bus will not service Cherry Hill Manor.

5W Fort Custer/VA – Regular route. Bus will not service Liberty Commons or Calhoun Community High School/Burma Center



Those with questions about the bus schedule should call (269) 966-3474.

Republic Services pulled their trucks off the road Wednesday due to difficult driving conditions.

The company says they plan to send trucks out on Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday.

Customers are told to place their carts and bags as usual but to be prepared for a possible delay in pickup.

Battle Creek officials say to make sure your items are up on the curb and off the street.