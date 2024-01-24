Battle Creek brewery draws hundreds of Lions fans every Sunday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It's not just a good season for the Lions, Handmap Brewing is scoring big too. What started as a small idea, now attracts hundreds to the bar every Sunday.

Longtime fan Justin Andert says the Detroit Lions fight song, "Gridiron Heroes," has become a familiar tune every Sunday at Handmap.

"We really committed to learning the touchdown song they sing at the stadium after every time they score a touchdown," he told FOX 17.

Andert has been rooting for the Lions since he was a kid, and he had a strong feeling things would be different this year. So, he approached the brewery's owners with the idea of hosting Lions game day parties.

"We've been really trying to kind of build a community around this new Lions team and the success that they're having," Andert said. "Really trying to build off of that and make it something that here, people here in Battle Creek, can really rally around as well."

The news of these game day parties spread by word of mouth, and Andert feels Handmap has become a hub for Lions fans — turning strangers into friends.

Co-owner Jen Brown says Handmap also became the go-to spot because of its raffles, gift giveaways and merchandise.

She says the money raised goes toward the Battle Creek Central High School football program.

"We have the best guests that come in. We're very fortunate we get a lot of community support," Brown told FOX 17.

Plus, Handmap brews a special beer to make game days extra fun. They decided to call the beer "Before I Die" after receiving 300 submissions for its naming contest. Andert says it stems from a joke about fans wanting to see Detroit make it to the Super Bowl before they die.

The bar's capacity is 185 people. On Sundays, they see around 130 people — a crowd Brown says she's grateful for.

"Historically, January's a very slow time for the service industry, so it's been nice to have these playoff games and have so many people. But I think people come in because they know they're going to know a lot of people here. We have a really fun time," she added.

