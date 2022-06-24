Battle Creek boosts transit fare

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit said Friday it will increase its fare for fixed route and tele-transit services, starting Friday, July 1.
Fixed route single ride trips will cost $1.75 ($0.85 reduced fare), while tele-transit single ride trips will be $7 5 a.m.- 7 p.m., $5 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. and $3 for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)/reduced fare/senior.
If you buy a pass after June 30, 2022, the city says the following rates will apply:
Fixed Route Passes:
- 12 Ride: $15
- 12 Ride (reduced): $8
- 48 Ride: $56
- 48 Ride (reduced): $34
- 48 Ride (student): $45
Tele-Transit Passes:
- 10 Ride: $50
- 10 Ride (ADA/reduced): $30
- 20 Ride: $100
- 20 Ride (ADA/reduced): $60
The city says if you have any questions about these changes, call (269) 966-3474.
You also can find more information on the city’s website.