Battle Creek boosts transit fare

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit said Friday it will increase its fare for fixed route and tele-transit services, starting Friday, July 1.

Fixed route single ride trips will cost $1.75 ($0.85 reduced fare), while tele-transit single ride trips will be $7 5 a.m.- 7 p.m., $5 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. and $3 for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)/reduced fare/senior.

If you buy a pass after June 30, 2022, the city says the following rates will apply:

Fixed Route Passes:

12 Ride: $15

12 Ride (reduced): $8

48 Ride: $56

48 Ride (reduced): $34

48 Ride (student): $45

Tele-Transit Passes:

10 Ride: $50

10 Ride (ADA/reduced): $30

20 Ride: $100

20 Ride (ADA/reduced): $60

The city says if you have any questions about these changes, call (269) 966-3474.

You also can find more information on the city’s website.

