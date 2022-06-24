Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Battle Creek boosts transit fare

Battle Creek Public Transit Service
FOX 17
Battle Creek Public Transit Service
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:30:56-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit said Friday it will increase its fare for fixed route and tele-transit services, starting Friday, July 1.

Fixed route single ride trips will cost $1.75 ($0.85 reduced fare), while tele-transit single ride trips will be $7 5 a.m.- 7 p.m., $5 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. and $3 for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)/reduced fare/senior.

If you buy a pass after June 30, 2022, the city says the following rates will apply:

Fixed Route Passes:

  • 12 Ride: $15
  • 12 Ride (reduced): $8
  • 48 Ride: $56
  • 48 Ride (reduced): $34
  • 48 Ride (student): $45

Tele-Transit Passes:

  • 10 Ride: $50
  • 10 Ride (ADA/reduced): $30
  • 20 Ride: $100
  • 20 Ride (ADA/reduced): $60

The city says if you have any questions about these changes, call (269) 966-3474.

You also can find more information on the city’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News