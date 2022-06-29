Battle Creek announces holiday weekend road closures, service changes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek announced its holiday weekend road closures and service changes Wednesday, ahead of the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.
Monday, July 4:
- City offices closed
- Battle Creek Transit services canceled
- Republic Services closed: curbside waste pickup delayed one day, all week
- Police department fingerprinting services canceled June 30 and July 5: will resume July 7, during regular hours (2-4 p.m.)
Fireworks:
- Legal in the city from Wednesday, June 29 through Monday, July 4: only between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.
- To report a fireworks complaint, call 911 or do so on the city’s website
- WATCH: Video outlining other laws and limitations on fireworks in Battle Creek
Balloon Festival – Thursday, June 30-Monday, July 4:
- Road closures to coordinate with daily airshows: watch for signs, road closures, detours and police patrols around the Battle Creek Executive Airport and follow directions from Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
- Do not stop or park along Columbia Avenue, south of the airport or along the north side of Dickman/Helmer Road, north of the airport: Air show teams may not fly with cars parked there and police will ask you to leave
Thursday, June 30, 4-11 p.m.:
- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road
Friday, July 1, 10:15-11:30 a.m., 1:45-3 p.m.:
- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road
- North Helmer closed at Upton Avenue
- Wilbur and 5th avenues closed at Helmer
- Dickman Road closed from North 32nd Street to JB’s Whiskey/Base Avenue
Friday, July 1, 2:30-11 p.m.:
- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road
Battle Creek Half Marathon - Saturday, July 2, 6:30-9 a.m.:
- South Helmer Road closed from Columbia to Dickman
- Closures at the start and finish areas at 6th Avenue and 28th Street
- Police to stop traffic temporarily for runners crossing Columbia Avenue at South 24th Street
- Police present along the race route as runners travel through neighborhoods:
- Hupp Road, Buick Drive, Chalmers Drive, Blackhawk Drive, crossing 24th Street to Lakeshore Drive, Wheaton Avenue, Sherman Drive, Sunnyside Drive, crossing Woodrow Avenue to Terry Court
- Back on 24th Street to Territorial Road, to North 32nd Street, West Highland Boulevard, North 33rd Street, West Goguac Street, North 30th Street, back to starting area
Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4, 9:30-11 a.m.:
- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road
Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4, 4:15-5:15 p.m.:
- Columbia Avenue and Dickman Road closed near airport
- North Helmer Road closed at Upton Avenue
- Wilbur and 5th avenues closed at Helmer
- Dickman Road closed from North 32nd Street to JB’s Whiskey/Base Avenue
Fireworks - Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, 10:30 p.m.-midnight:
- Police-controlled intersections on West Columbia Avenue from Skyline Drive to Capital Avenue SW
- Westbound traffic routed north
The city asks all community members and visitors to be patient during these events and plan their travel around these closures and service changes.