Battle Creek announces holiday weekend road closures, service changes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek announced its holiday weekend road closures and service changes Wednesday, ahead of the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Monday, July 4:

- City offices closed

- Battle Creek Transit services canceled

- Republic Services closed: curbside waste pickup delayed one day, all week

- Police department fingerprinting services canceled June 30 and July 5: will resume July 7, during regular hours (2-4 p.m.)

Fireworks:

- Legal in the city from Wednesday, June 29 through Monday, July 4: only between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

- To report a fireworks complaint, call 911 or do so on the city’s website

- WATCH: Video outlining other laws and limitations on fireworks in Battle Creek

Balloon Festival – Thursday, June 30-Monday, July 4:

Field of Flight

- Road closures to coordinate with daily airshows: watch for signs, road closures, detours and police patrols around the Battle Creek Executive Airport and follow directions from Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

- Do not stop or park along Columbia Avenue, south of the airport or along the north side of Dickman/Helmer Road, north of the airport: Air show teams may not fly with cars parked there and police will ask you to leave

Thursday, June 30, 4-11 p.m.:

- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road

Friday, July 1, 10:15-11:30 a.m., 1:45-3 p.m.:

- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road

- North Helmer closed at Upton Avenue

- Wilbur and 5th avenues closed at Helmer

- Dickman Road closed from North 32nd Street to JB’s Whiskey/Base Avenue

Field of Flight

Friday, July 1, 2:30-11 p.m.:

- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road

Battle Creek Half Marathon - Saturday, July 2, 6:30-9 a.m.:

- South Helmer Road closed from Columbia to Dickman

- Closures at the start and finish areas at 6th Avenue and 28th Street

- Police to stop traffic temporarily for runners crossing Columbia Avenue at South 24th Street

- Police present along the race route as runners travel through neighborhoods:

- Hupp Road, Buick Drive, Chalmers Drive, Blackhawk Drive, crossing 24th Street to Lakeshore Drive, Wheaton Avenue, Sherman Drive, Sunnyside Drive, crossing Woodrow Avenue to Terry Court

- Back on 24th Street to Territorial Road, to North 32nd Street, West Highland Boulevard, North 33rd Street, West Goguac Street, North 30th Street, back to starting area

Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4, 9:30-11 a.m.:

- Helmer Road closed to through traffic from Columbia Avenue to Dickman Road

Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4, 4:15-5:15 p.m.:

- Columbia Avenue and Dickman Road closed near airport

- North Helmer Road closed at Upton Avenue

- Wilbur and 5th avenues closed at Helmer

- Dickman Road closed from North 32nd Street to JB’s Whiskey/Base Avenue

Fireworks - Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, 10:30 p.m.-midnight:

- Police-controlled intersections on West Columbia Avenue from Skyline Drive to Capital Avenue SW

- Westbound traffic routed north

Field of Flight

The city asks all community members and visitors to be patient during these events and plan their travel around these closures and service changes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube