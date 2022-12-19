Battle Creek adjusts transit services due to staffing shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is adjusting its transit services due to staffing shortages.

The changes went into effect Monday.

Five bus routes are being combined to keep service running on all fixed routes.

Saturday's fixed bus route service is temporarily suspended.

The fixed bus routes will operate Monday-Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The city says the following bus routes will combine:

1W - West Michigan / 3W - Kendall / Goodale – This bus will service the 1W route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 3W route at 45 minutes after each hour.

/ / – This bus will service the 1W route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 3W route at 45 minutes after each hour. 2W - Columbia Territorial / 2E - Emmett / East Avenue – This bus will service the 2W route every other hour at 15 minutes after, starting at 5:15 a.m. The bus will service the 2E route on the opposite hours at 15 minutes after, starting at 6:15 a.m.

/ / – This bus will service the 2W route every other hour at 15 minutes after, starting at 5:15 a.m. The bus will service the 2E route on the opposite hours at 15 minutes after, starting at 6:15 a.m. 3E - Main / Post / 4N - NE Capital – This bus will service the 3E route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 4N route at 45 minutes after each hour.

/ / – This bus will service the 3E route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 4N route at 45 minutes after each hour. 4S - SW Capital will continue to run every hour, with no change.

will continue to run every hour, with no change. 5W - Fort Custer/VA will continue to run every hour. The VA express will also continue as scheduled, in the early morning and late afternoon at 45 minutes after the hour, with no change.

You can find more information along with some of the job openings available on the city’s website.

