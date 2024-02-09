Annual Cinderella Project prom dress giveaway returns to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prom may be months away, but the preparation starts early. The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo will return this year to make sure every girl gets the dress of her dreams.

"There's a lot that goes into the prom experience — tickets to the event, the dresses, the shoes, the jewelry, hair, makeup — so, you know, we can't take care of all of it, but we are here to try to take care of that big portion, which often ends up being the dress," The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo Founder Adrienne Wissner said.

The Cinderella Project was founded in 2007.

Since then, it has helped thousands of girls find the perfect prom dress for free.

FOX 17

Memories Bridal & Evening Wear sponsors the event, in partnership with Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan.

Hundreds of volunteers come together for this event to help the girls find the perfect gown, shoes and jewelry. Plus, seamstresses will be on hand to assist with minor touchups.

FOX 17

"It's really nice that we're able to give that experience to people, give them the opportunity to make those lifelong memories, to celebrate, like, with the rest of their friends — no matter what their circumstances are, no matter how hard things may be in the rest of the year — we're giving them the chance to feel like a princess on that one day," Wissner added.

Proof of financial need is not required; however, the event is by appointment only.

The 2024 Dress Giveaway Event is Friday, March 22 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Program and Training Center (601 W. Maple St. in Kalamazoo).

Sign-up for appointment bookings opens Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

If you're considering donating a dress, Cinderella Project is asking specifically for size 20 and up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube