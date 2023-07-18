23-year-old Kalamazoo man arrested after assault, chase, crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man for leading them on a chase, crashing and trying to run away.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department sent out an alert just before 3 p.m. Tuesday about a suspect wanted for a felonious assault on Gull Road.

Western Michigan University Public Safety officers saw the suspect driving and tried to pull him over near Howard Street and Stadium Drive; however, he took off.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies took over the chase in Oshtemo Township where the driver still wouldn’t stop until he hit another car at the intersection of West H Ave. and North 10th Street.

Then, the sheriff’s office says he got out of the car and tried to run away, but Michigan State Police and WMU officers were able to arrest him.

First responders treated the people who were in the car that got hit, and no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect, who now faces a slew of charges, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

