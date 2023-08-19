18-year-old expected to be okay after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A teenager is expected to be okay after a shooting Friday afternoon in Battle Creek.

Officers responded to Hamblin Avenue and Angell Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday after reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police an SUV was chasing a sedan, and someone in the SUV was firing a gun.

Shortly after that, police got a call from Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where a shooting victim had just arrived.

When officers got to the hospital, they found a sedan in the parking lot that matched the description from witnesses, along with an 18-year-old who had been shot and was receiving medical attention.

Police say the young man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators do not have any suspect information available right now, nor have they announced any arrests; however, they do not believe the community is in danger.

If you were in the area around the time of the shooting Friday afternoon and saw anything that could help with the investigation, call police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

