18-year-old arrested, facing 20 charges for Kalamazoo Mother’s Day deadly shooting

FOX 17
Posted at 8:24 PM, Oct 27, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a young man was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in May.

Police say 33-year-old Marcus Pierce was shot and killed on Ada Street this past Mother’s Day.

KDPS says detectives and officers have been investigating this homicide for months, adding it’s a “heinous crime that took the life of a young man and tears at the fabric of our community and society.”

They were able to get a homicide warrant for 18-year-old Andrew Johnson of Kalamazoo.

The department says Johnson was arrested and arraigned Friday.

He was charged with open murder and 19 other crimes, and the judge denied his bond.

