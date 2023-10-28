18-year-old arrested, facing 20 charges for Kalamazoo Mother’s Day deadly shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a young man was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in May.
Police say 33-year-old Marcus Pierce was shot and killed on Ada Street this past Mother’s Day.
KDPS says detectives and officers have been investigating this homicide for months, adding it’s a “heinous crime that took the life of a young man and tears at the fabric of our community and society.”
They were able to get a homicide warrant for 18-year-old Andrew Johnson of Kalamazoo.
The department says Johnson was arrested and arraigned Friday.
He was charged with open murder and 19 other crimes, and the judge denied his bond.