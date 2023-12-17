1 dead, 1 critical after apparent shooting; Battle Creek Police looking for suspect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says one person died and another was hurt critically after what police believe was a shooting.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Algonquin Street around 6 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about someone trying to break into a home.

Calhoun County 911 dispatchers say they believe they heard gunshots while on the phone with the caller.

When police got to the home, they found a 22-year-old woman inside who had died due to what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They also found a 44-year-old man inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Saturday night.

Police are still looking for the suspect but did not release a description.

They believe the suspect knew the victims and say there is no further danger to the community.

If you were in the area at the time and have any information that could help investigators, call the non-emergency number at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

