KPDS investigates early morning fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of an early morning structure fire.



It happened around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning on West KL Ave, about three miles from the city’s downtown. First responders say when they arrived, there were visible flames coming from the front of the building.

Firefighters were able to reduce the flames from the outside, allowing them to gain access to the building’s interior.

The fire was put under control within ten minutes after entering.

No injuries are reported, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

