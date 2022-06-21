King Milling Co. announces new mill coming to Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — King Milling Co. has announced that it will expanding by building a new flour mill in Lowell.

King Milling’s new mill will be 35,000 square-feet and have six floors. It will have wheat storage bins, tempering bins, cleaning and sifting equipment, and finished flour bins. The mill will be King Milling’s most modern mill. It is expected to produce 750,000 pounds of flour a day. It is also expected to help the company produce more than 2.5 million pounds of flour per day across its four mills. Six new jobs are expected to be created within the first two years that the mill is opened.

The new mill is expected to cost $42 million. The company received a 50% tax abatement that will last for 12 years from the City of Lowell on Monday. King Milling Co. had previously received a $250,000 Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant from the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development in May. The company is currently working on finalizing permits so that it can break ground on the new mill this summer.

King Milling Co. was launched in 1890. The company mills various kinds of wheat for different types of flours for bakers and food processors. King Milling’s branded flours can also be purchased at Gordon Food Services and Heffron Farm Markets in Grand Rapids, as well as Red Barn Market in Lowell. The company is one of six flour mills in Michigan.

“King Milling is proud of our century-plus presence in the Lowell community and the tremendous growth we have experienced since our humble beginnings in 1890,” said King Milling Co. President Brian Doyle. “This is the largest single investment we have made, and it will provide benefits to Michigan’s agriculture and food processing sectors for many to come.”

“Investing in local businesses like King Milling helps create good-paying jobs, supports local economies and fuels the continued growth of Michigan’s vital food and agriculture sector,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “This project – made possible in part by MDARD’s Food and Agriculture investment program – underscores King Milling’s commitment to Michigan. They will be able to process more wheat locally, meet demand from bakers and cereal producers across the nation and create new opportunities for our wheat growers.”

The new King Milling Co.’s new mill in Lowell is expected to open at the end of 2023.

