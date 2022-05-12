HOLLAND, Mich. — The Kinderparade returns to Tulip Time Thursday afternoon.

Elementary school kids take to the streets in Dutch costumes for the annual tradition. The different schools each have a different theme honoring Dutch heritage.

FOX 17 Tulip Time Kinderparade in 2017

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street & Columbia Avenue. The parade marches down 8th Street and ends at Kollen Park.

Tulip Time organizers cut back the number of parades this year opting to combine the Volksparade and Musiek parade into one that will be held Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can learn much more about events in Holland this week in ‘Your Guide to Tulip Time 2022.’

