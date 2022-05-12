Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kinderparade returns to Tulip Time Thursday

Kinderparade 2017
FOX 17
Tulip Time Kinderparade in 2017
Kinderparade 2017
Kinderparade 2017
Tulip Time Parade
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 05:55:11-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Kinderparade returns to Tulip Time Thursday afternoon.

Elementary school kids take to the streets in Dutch costumes for the annual tradition. The different schools each have a different theme honoring Dutch heritage.

Kinderparade 2017
Tulip Time Kinderparade in 2017

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street & Columbia Avenue. The parade marches down 8th Street and ends at Kollen Park.

Tulip Time organizers cut back the number of parades this year opting to combine the Volksparade and Musiek parade into one that will be held Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tulip Time Parade
Tulip Time Kinderparade in 2017

You can learn much more about events in Holland this week in ‘Your Guide to Tulip Time 2022.’

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News