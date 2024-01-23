Kids Food Basket looking for help decorating kids lunches

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH — With more cold, icy weather on the way, we can expect to see some more snow days soon. And if you are a parent looking for something to keep your child active while cooped up in the house, why not give them an art project for a good cause?

Kids' Food Basket is asking for donations of paper bags that they can fill with nutritious food for kids across West Michigan. But, they are asking for people to go one step further and decorate the bags first.

"Every time that you're creating a bag, you are creating a gift, that touch of love for another child here in West Michigan," Kids' Food Basket CEO Bridget Clark Whitney told us.

More than that— going this extra mile to decorate the bags goes a long way toward making a kid's day.

"We hear from teachers about kids hanging up them up in their locker, kids taking them home, kids talking about what a nice gift it is," Whitney explained. "Just knowing that there's somebody out there that took the time to create this art piece for you— It is such an example of the way that we can show up for community even from the comfort of our own homes."

No need to complicate things— just buy the paper lunch bags at any grocery store, decorate them with markers, crayons, or whatever you have at the time; then drop them off at one of the three Kids Food Basket locations in Ottawa County, King County, or in Muskegon County.

And as much as adding a little art to lunch boosts spirits, keeping nutritious options in front of kids boosts their healthy habits.

"Last year, the data showed 79% of our teachers that we worked with, said that because of Kids' Food Basket's nutritional education, that children in their classrooms, were actually choosing healthy foods, before they would choose snack foods, and realizing that they're super good for their bodies," Whitney said. "It's an empowering decision to choose healthy food. But that's the kind of food that our bodies and our brains are designed to eat. So when our children have the very foundation of good food, then they have the foundation of good health. And good health is the foundation of a good future. We want all of our children— all of our community members— to have the opportunity to thrive and be empowered for a positive future."

Looking to take it a step further? Kids' Food Basket is always looking for volunteers. You can find opportunities on their website.

