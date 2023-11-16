Zeeland to hold annual Christmas tree lighting Nov. 27

ZEELAND, Mich. — The city of Zeeland is scheduled to hold its 11th annual Christmas tree lighting this month.

Community members will gather to witness this year’s tree lighting in downtown Zeeland on Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:15 p.m., city officials say.

We’re told the tree is a 20-foot-tall Fraser fir. It will be found in the middle of the city’s splash pad from Nov. 27 through early January.

Mayor Klynstra will light the tree while the Tarnish Brass Band provides live musical accompaniment.

The city says the Magical Christmas Parade will kick off shortly after the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

