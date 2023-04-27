YMCA White Elephant Sale returns for its 86th year after four year hiatus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA White Elephant Sale is returning for its 86th year for two days only after a four-year hiatus.

The event kicks off in Grand Rapids on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at one of the former DeltaPlex exhibit halls in Suite A.

What is the White Elephant Sale? It's a gigantic rummage sale, garage sale and yard sale all rolled into one, that fills 24,000 square feet of space.

The annual sale includes new and used items from western Michigan businesses, as well as donations from estates, families downsizing homes and folks just cleaning out their spaces.

Shoppers will find everything from furniture to kitchen supplies, toys and stuffed animals as well as electronics. There are also health and beauty products, books and records, cleaning supplies and even some home improvement items like garage doors, light fixtures and even unfinished wooden doors.

On Friday, April 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. if you pay $5, you'll have first opportunity to hit the aisles to find the best bargains. People start lining up an hour or more in advance for early entry. The sale continues with free admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The money made at the sale will send hundreds of kids from West Michigan to Lake Barlow in Middleville, the site of YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin.

