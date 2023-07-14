Year-round series 'Explore Your Parks' showcases outdoor opportunities in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 75+ parks around the city of Grand Rapids offering year-round recreation and activities, there's truly something for everyone to enjoy.

If you don't know where to start, a new series is hoping to help.

The Explore Your Parks Series 2023 aims to raise awareness, promote access and build a deeper sense of community within the Grand Rapids park system.

Through a diverse range of activities and friendly competitions, Explore Your Parks will inspire residents and visitors to discover the nature that Grand Rapids has to offer.

The series is being hosted by Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Seeds of Promise and Garage Bar & Grill. It consists of 10 outdoor activities ranging from a soccer tournament to paddling to mountain biking and even skateboarding.

The events will also offer live music, food trucks and refreshments.

This weekend on Saturday, July 15 at Roberto Clemente Park, Curbed: Skateboard workshop and competition will be taking place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It's a free event, like all of the events in the series. Here is a list of other upcoming events:



Global Water Fest - July 29th, 2023 at Canal Park: Prepare for the ultimate two-day water adventure and celebration at the third annual Global Water Fest. This July, Canal Park will host the highly-anticipated return of the Dragon Boat Races on the Grand River, featuring four Dragon Boats racing down the river all day.

Street Soccer Tournament - August 19, 2023 at Bridge Street Futsal: Join Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and Soccer Rebellion for pick up and play or tournament play for any ages.

Paddling Workshop and Paddle Parade - August 25, 2023 at the Grand River: Join paddlers of all kinds, SUP, Canoe, Kayak or bathtub, to get into the river at the north or south take out and paddle to the center of the park for as big of an armada of paddlers.

Birding Community Workshop - September 23, 2023 at Huff Park: You will have the opportunity to meet with birders from the Grand Rapids Audubon Club. Check out the different equipment that can be used and different bird guides, learn from those who do, and get ready to go look for birds in Huff Park.

Pumpkin Party - October 21, 2023 at Camelot Park: Enjoy a free lunch, pumpkin giveaway and park games at the annual Pumpkin Party.

This event series is made possible through a collaborative effort of the following contributors: Global Water Festival GR, MLK Park Parties, Premier Skate Shop, Grand Rapids Boulder Project, Terra Firma, Soccer Rebellion, West Michigan Mountain Bike Alliance, Disc Golfers United for Charity, and the Grand Rapids Audubon Society, Seeds of Promise, West Side Beer Distributors, and The Garage Bar & Grill.

To get involved with sponsoring and learn more about the Explore Your Parks Series, please visit Friends of GR Parks' website or email stacy@friendsofgrparks.org.