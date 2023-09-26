Wyoming Public Schools head football coach on leave

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Public Schools says their head football coach, Carlton Brewster, is taking a leave of absence.

The district did not say why Brewster is taking a leave, adding they do not comment on "personnel matters."

Sources familiar with the matter tell FOX 17 the reason for his leave is due to the mistreatment of players.

An announcement went out to the community on Tuesday.

Aaron Berlin, the assistant coach, will serve as head coach while Brewster is out.

Below is the letter that went out:

