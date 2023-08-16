Wyoming police seize 4 guns, 3 suspects in 12 hours

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have arrested three suspects and seized four handguns in the span of 12 hours.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says they responded to reports of retail fraud at a business in the area of Byron Center Avenue and Aurora Pond Drive at around noon Tuesday.

We’re told the suspect, an 18-year-old Wyoming man, took off but was found shortly after with a loaded sidearm on his person. WPD says he was lodged at the Kent County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Later that evening, police say they arrested a 50-year-old Kentwood man on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop in the area of Clyde Park Avenue and 44th Street. He reportedly carried two loaded firearms at the time.

The man was brought to the Kent County Jail for cocaine possession, carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of a firm, according to WPD.

After midnight Wednesday, reports of a suspicious vehicle alerted officers to Spring Hill Street and Halifax Avenue.

WPD says they found the vehicle in question and a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man with a loaded gun inside. He was lodged at the Kent County Jail for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

The department says they confiscated 63 guns so far this year.

