Wyoming police seek missing man with dementia

WYOMING, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Wyoming.

Leslie Irwin, 87, was last seen Wednesday near the intersection at Division Avenue and 56th Street at around 2 p.m., according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told Leslie has dementia and walked away from the above area. No one knows which way he went.

Leslie is described as a white man with gray hair and a beard. He stands at around 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police say Leslie wore a blue shirt, blue jeans, white-and-brown shoes and a pair of glasses when he went missing.

Those with knowledge of Leslie’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police at 911 or 616-530-7300.

