Wyoming Police searching for missing 10 month old and mother

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is searching for a missing 10-month-old girl and her mother.

They say Sakina Muhammad took her daughter Ayvah Winston from the 2900 block of Taft Ave. SW around 10 p.m. Sunday during an active domestic assault investigation.

Muhammad is wanted for questioning in the investigation on Taft Ave.

They may be in a 2016 Grey Ford Fusion with Michigan license plate number ELR5650.

If you have information on where they could be, call 911, the Wyoming Police Department at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 454-9110.

