Wyoming police looking for man who tried to rob jewelry store

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are looking for a man they say walked into a family-owned store with a gun and demanded jewelry.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the armed robbery happened just before 5 p.m. on March 24 on South Division Avenue.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

Police say a man walked into the jewelry store, set a bag on the counter and told an employee to put all the jewelry in the bag.

According to officers, another employee told the man that the police had been called. The suspect ran out of the store without taking any merchandise.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’6” tall, wearing a blue “Los Angeles” baseball hat, a dark-colored coat over a blue hooded sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask and sunglasses.

If you have any information that could help police identify the man, call Wyoming police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

