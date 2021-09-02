Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Wyoming police investigating shooting at apartment complex

items.[0].image.alt
File photo from past Fox 17 video
Wyoming Department of Public Safety
Posted at 9:36 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 09:36:57-04

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating Thursday after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex sent one person to a local hospital.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Crooked Tree Road SW after “several” calls from residents about hearing multiple gunshots, according to a news release.

They found an individual still in his apartment who had been hit multiple times by bullets.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where his condition was described as “stable” Thursday morning.

No suspects have yet been identified.

Anyone with information may contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time