Wyoming police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the crash happened February 25 around 8:20 p.m. on 32nd Street near Badger Avenue SW.

Wyoming police say officers responded to calls that a pedestrian had been hit. Police say the SUV involved did not stop at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian, identified as 62-year-old Kenneth Turpeau, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses describe the vehicle involved as a white or cream-colored, smaller SVU. It was last seen driving south on Woodward Avenue. No other identifying features have been released.

Officers will be out canvassing the area in hopes of gaining information about the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.