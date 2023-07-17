Wyoming police announce death of retired K9 Dutch

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of retired police K9 Dutch.

The department announced the death of Dutch Monday morning.

According to Wyoming police, Dutch was a dual-purpose dog trained in tracking and narcotics detention.

Dutch retired in 2020 after spending 9 years with the department.

Upon his retirement, Dutch spent the next three years living with his handler, Officer Kelsey Eisen.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

“Dutch was a loyal and beloved member of the Wyoming Police family and will be greatly missed,” the department wrote in a press release.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube