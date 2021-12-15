Wyoming nonprofit receives $12,600 donation from Women Who Care

WYOMING, Mich. — Senior Sing A-Long, a Wyoming nonprofit, has received a $12,600 donation from Women Who Care of Kent County.

Women Who Care says its 155 members gather on a quarterly basis to determine which nonprofit receives their support.

Senior Sing A-Long uses music to reinvigorate seniors’ minds and spirits, aiming to bring them joy and satisfaction in the process, according to Women Who Care.

"We watch every dime that we do," says Senior Sing A-Long Executive Director Jill Dover. "So when we get grants like this and are fortunate enough to have have help to do our programming, it definitely makes life a lot easier than if we're trying to figure out where the next dollar will come from to help support our programs."

We're told Women Who Care has given more than $550,000 to area nonprofits through the years.

