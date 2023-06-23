Wyoming man wins $199,407 with Fantasy 5 ticket

LANSING, Mich. — It’s a good thing one Kent County man remembered to check his wallet, because it held a prize valued at nearly $200,000!

The Michigan Lottery says Wyoming resident Yandiel Cruz-Chavez had the winning ticket for a Fantasy 5 drawing for a week until he finally gave it a look. He learned then he was $199,407 richer!

The ticket matched the numbers drawn on May 30. Those numbers were 08-20-29-33-39.

We’re told he purchased the ticket at Big Top Market on Clyde Park Avenue.

“I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket and forgot I had it in my wallet until a week after the drawing,” Cruz-Chavez says. “I checked the ticket at the store and got a message to file a claim, so I looked up the winning numbers online. When I realized I’d won the jackpot, I was in disbelief at first. Once it sunk in that I had really won, I was overcome with excitement and called everyone in my family to tell them the good news!”

Lottery officials say he will spend his winnings on home renovations then pocket what’s left.

