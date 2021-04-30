Wyoming home severely damaged in overnight fire

WYOMING, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of Joosten Street and Nagel Avenue overnight into Friday, according to Wyoming Police.

We’re told people were inside the building when reports first came in.

The home’s residents, consisting of two children and three adults, were alerted by smoke detectors and evacuated the building, according to authorities.

Wyoming Police says both stories were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, adding the home was severely damaged before the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Click here to learn more about the importance of smoke alarms and fire safety.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube