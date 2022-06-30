Wyoming gas station lowers price to $2.38 a gallon

WYOMING, Mich. — A gas station in Wyoming gave motorists a chance to “turn back the clock” and fill up on gas at pre-inflation prices.

The Citgo gas station on Division Street offered gas at $2.38 per gallon Thursday morning for a two-hour period in partnership with Americans for Prosperity–Michigan (AFP), according to the political advocacy group.

Cars lined up around the block before the discount went into effect.

One customer we spoke to says he waited a while but the discount was worth it. "My brother sent me this this morning," says Haydn. "So I knew I had to go on it right away."

Another motorist tells us they were number 199 in line. "I have about an hour ... hour and a half to go," said Kerry.

AFP says Americans are on track to spend $5,500 more on the same products and services than in 2021, noting a $1,433 increase for gas.

Congressman Peter Meijer was in attendance when the price dropped.

