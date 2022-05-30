Wyoming family searching for answers after father's death

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan family continues to look for answers three months after someone hit and killed their father.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, on February 25, a car struck 62-year-old Kenneth Turpeau then drove away.

Turpeau was found with critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on 32nd Street near Badger Avenue, which is a block away from where one of Turpeau’s children live.

“Every time I leave the house, I have to see where I’d seen my dad laying dead,” said Taschica Turpeau, Kenneth’s daughter.

Taschica says her father was on a walk that night.

Witnesses describe a potential suspect vehicle as a white or cream colored, smaller-styled SUV. It was last seen driving south on Woodward Avenue.

According to family, Kenneth was an outspoke, jack-of-all-trades who loved his wife and six children.

“We had a water fight in the house,” said Taschica, when recalling a favorite childhood memory of her dad. “My dad, when you come up the stairs, you can look over and see, and he’d cheat and pour a whole bucket on whoever was coming up the stairs.”

Kenneth’s family says it has been difficult to move past his death since the driver who killed him fled the scene.

“It’s like you lose your prized possession,” said Skylar Turpeau, Kenneth’s son. “You never know what the last words that you say to people are or know when they’re gone. It’s just an empty feeling you can’t replace.”

According to Wyoming Police, there have been no new leads in Kenneth’s case. No tips have come in recently either.

His family says while it may be difficult, it’s important to speak up.

They’re hoping someone who knows something comes forward to police or Silent Observer soon so they can have closure in his case.

“How could you just take a life and not… you need to be held accountable,” said Kenneth’s family.

Anyone with information that can help solve this case is asked to contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org. Information can be reported anonymously and rewards are offered.

People may also contact Wyoming Police at 616.530.7335.