Wyoming DPS, Grandville PD respond to shots fired near school

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials responded to reports of shots fired near a school in Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says they and police from Grandville responded to the area near Canal Avenue and Penny Lane at 3:40 p.m.

Officers say they discovered a handful of bullet casings nearby.

It is not known why shots were fired, but WDPS says they were believed to have been fired from an older gray- or gold-colored sedan.

No injuries or property damage occurred as a result of the shooting, officials say.

We’re told students at Century Park Learning Center were about to be dismissed when calls came in. Bus drivers were instructed to keep buses parked in the school’s parking lot until the area was deemed safe, according to WDPS.

Public safety officials say the school is not believed to have been targeted, adding there was no evidence the school was related to the shooting.

Those with knowledge of the incident are urged to connect with authorities at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

