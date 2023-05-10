Wyoming crash causes injuries, downed wires, closed roads

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police officers are working the scene of a serious crash near the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue.

The crash happened around 8:30 on Tuesday evening.

Electric wires have been downed, authorities say, and roads are closed as police respond to the crash.

Division Avenue is closed north of 28th Street, police say, with both lanes shut down to traffic.

Police will likely be on scene for several hours, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Serious injuries were incurred in the crash; however, police did not elaborate on the severity of the injuries.

Police also did not say how many cars were involved in the crash, nor how many people are injured.

