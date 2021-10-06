Wyoming city officials hope new, art-based crosswalks boost student safety, community pride

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming will use art to attract students and adults to use crosswalks in four locations, improving public safety while instilling community pride.

Creatively painted crosswalks have proven to be an effective tool in reducing pedestrian and vehicle crashes in many communities across the country, city officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The design encourages pedestrians to use the crosswalk instead of walking in a non-designated space and gives vehicles a visual cue.

City leaders hope the project will also increase community and school district pride.

“Using art to transform our city into a safer, more desirable community is part of what we do here in Wyoming,” Mayor Jack Poll said during Monday’s City Council meeting when the project was approved. “We hope this project will be another opportunity to enhance recognition that residents are part of one community, one City of Wyoming, regardless of where they live and which school district they attend.”

City Community Services Department staff worked with Public Safety to discuss emergency response needs and identify a location in each school district that would benefit from a new crosswalk.

This information was combined with additional information provided by the city’s traffic engineers to determine the best locations for the first round of funding.

Crosswalks are expected to be completed this fall – weather depending – and will be located at:

Godfrey Lee Street and Cleveland Avenue, located in Godfrey-Lee Public School District

Prairie Parkway between Michael and Burlingame Avenues, located in Wyoming Public School District

34th Street and Buchanan Avenue, located in Godwin Heights Public School District

Magnolia Avenue and Farnham Street, located in Kelloggsville Public School District

“Our city and its school communities are invested in health and safety,” said Bill Fetterhoff, superintendent of Godwin Heights Public Schools, one of seven districts serving Wyoming residents. “We are appreciative of the partnership to increase safety while our students travel in the community.”

A fifth location at 52nd Street and Wilson Avenue in the Grandville Public Schools District is scheduled to be constructed in 2022 when more funds become available.

“Ultimately, our goal is to install at least one vibrant, graphic crosswalk within each of our city’s school districts,” said Rebecca Rynbrandt, director of community services and project leader. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our school districts, public safety and engineering department to select locations that would most benefit from this project.”

The crosswalk designs were formulated by staff in consultation with each school district.

They were funded by $65,000 in grants from the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund and a $10,000 grant from the General Motors Corporation.

See the designs for the crosswalks here:

Cross Walks - Final Plans by WXMI on Scribd