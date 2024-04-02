Wyoming bank robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming bank was robbed for the second time in a two-week period Monday morning.

The most recent robbery took place at Fifth Third Bank on Michael Avenue before 9:45 a.m., according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told a 59-year-old man walked inside and demanded cash from the teller while implying to have a weapon.

The suspect was arrested minutes after he left the bank, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube