WWII veteran honored at Comstock Park country club

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A World War II veteran who survived D-Day was honored for his service in Comstock Park Thursday.

Friends, family members and guests joined Henry Pelak at Scott Lake Country Club where he shared his story.

Henry is 99 years old but he was only 19 when he was a sailor aboard one of the first troop carriers that crossed the English Channel and landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy.

“We carried combat demolition squad. All they had was explosives. And also that's the first wave; they didn't even call it the first wave. They called us the spearheads of D-Day,” said Henry. “You know the story about how many perished? And fortunately for me, I was able to do well; I did it alone. Some of those, you can't even explain why, you know. But you got to count your blessings still.”

Henry also happens to be a big golf fan. He took part in a putting contest after we interviewed him. He missed the shot but his son told us he was treated to a standing ovation lasting two minutes at dinner.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube