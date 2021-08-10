Woodland Mall hosting its second Black-owned Business Showcase this weekend

KENTWOOD, Mich. — More than 20 regional businesses will showcase their goods and services during the return of the Black-Owned Business Showcase at Woodland Mall this Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event will feature booths with Black-owned businesses offering fashion apparel, food, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, kitchen items, gifts, stationery and cards, financial planning, health and wellness items, photography, home services and goods and more, according to a news release Tuesday.

Shoppers will be able to browse, sample, buy and connect during the day-long showcase from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“In response to strong consumer demand, we are so pleased to offer this showcase for a second consecutive year,” said Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall. “We appreciate the opportunity to open the mall’s doors to support Black-owned businesses serving our community. There will truly be something for everyone at this event, and we look forward to welcoming these entrepreneurs and their companies.”

Woodland is one of 10 PREIT properties to offer a Black-Owned Business Showcase in August.

PREIT properties have hosted similar activities throughout the year, including art exhibits, documentary screenings and food festivals, to highlight the importance of Black-owned businesses and brands.