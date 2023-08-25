Woman, two young girls killed in Kent County crash

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman and two young girls are dead after a crash in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened around 8:11 Thursday night on 18 Mile Road near Harvard Avenue in Spencer Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a Mitsubishi Eclipse driver by a 22-year-old Gowen man lost control on the roadway, crossed the center line and hit an SUV.

The driver of the Eclipse was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 21-year-old woman in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene. A 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl also died as a result of the crash.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the other SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to determine any additional factors in the crash.

