KENT COUNTY — Police are asking for your help in looking for 39-year-old Heather Dulaney.

She was last seen on Sunday near her home on 10 Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

She is 5 foot 7 with brown hair and brown eyes and drives a white 2018 Toyota Camry.

We're told that Dulaney has mental health conditions and is believed to be a possible danger to herself.

If you know where she is you're being asked to call 911.