Woman hospitalized after shooting in Wyoming, police say

WYOMING, Mich. — A shooting in a Wyoming neighborhood on Saturday put a woman in the hospital.

Per a release from Wyoming Police, the incident happened shortly before 2:00pm on Rathbone Street SW near Marquette Park.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Wyoming Police say, fled the scene before they arrived.

No suspect information is currently available.

Tips? Call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube