Woman dies in Wyoming house fire, investigation underway

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman has died after a Wyoming house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area near Collingwood Avenue and Lee Street at around 4:45 a.m. to find the fire was already widespread, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told firefighters searched the home while others worked to put out the fire. The body of 42-year-old Sarah Martin was found upstairs after the fire was contained. Police say she was the home’s only resident.

What caused the fire is not yet known but investigators are working to learn how and where it started.

WXMI/Kallista Cory A house that caught fire on Collingwood Ave SW just north of Lee Street. A 42-year-old woman was found dead on the 2nd story on April 18, 2024.

WPD extends its gratitude to the Grand Rapids and Grandville fire departments for aiding the Wyoming Fire Department in their response efforts.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are urged to connect with by calling 616-530-7300. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

