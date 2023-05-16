Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Kent County Jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is accused of creating fraudulent attorney documents as part of a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Kent County Jail.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Shannon Soltys from Cedar Springs is charged with smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.

Kent County Jail Undated mugshot of Shannon Soltys, a Cedar Springs woman arrested in connection to drugs smuggled into the Kent County Jail.

The investigation started on April 27 after investigators were notified of a suspicious piece of mail an area attorney received.

A letter was sent to an inmate at the Kent County Jail labeled with the attorney’s name. The inmate was no longer in jail, so the mail was returned to the sender.

The attorney, however, had never sent the mail and contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators with the Kent Area Narcotics Team discovered a suspect was involved in forging mail as if it were from attorneys and using this attorney-client privilege to smuggle narcotics into the jail.

On May 9, the sheriff’s office says the narcotics team executed a search warrant at a home on Trenton Avenue in Cedar Springs.

Detectives arrested six people during the search for various drug and firearm crimes.

Soltys was arrested on drug-related charges and smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.

